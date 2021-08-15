Pope urges dialogue in Afghanistan for peaceful living

Pope urges dialogue in Afghanistan so people can live in peace, security

Francis made the appeal in his noon address as Taliban insurgents entered the capital Kabul

Reuters
Reuters, Vatican City,
  • Aug 15 2021, 18:34 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2021, 18:42 ist
Pope Francis. Credit: AFP File Photo

Pope Francis called on Sunday for dialogue to end the conflict in Afghanistan so that its people can live in peace, security and reciprocal respect.

Francis made the appeal in his noon address as Taliban insurgents entered the capital Kabul and the United States evacuated diplomats from its embassy by helicopter.

"I join in the unanimous worry about the situation in Afghanistan. I ask you to pray along with me to the God of peace so that the din of weapons ends and that solutions can be found around a table of dialogue," he said to pilgrims and tourists in St. Peter's Square.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES ON AFGHANISTAN, HERE

"Only this way can the martyred population of that countrymen, women, elderly and children - return to their homes and live in peace and security in full reciprocal respect," he said.

There are very few Christians in Afghanistan, nearly all of them foreigners in embassies or aid workers.

The Taliban entry into the capital caps a lightning advance by the Islamist militants, who were ousted 20 years ago by the United States after the Sept. 11 attacks.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Pope Francis
Taliban
Afghanistan
Kabul
World news
World Politics

What's Brewing

Sindhi Colony, a Partition story

Sindhi Colony, a Partition story

Goa Independence day is not on Aug 15, 1947, here's why

Goa Independence day is not on Aug 15, 1947, here's why

Morsels of freedom

Morsels of freedom

'Western Ghats to lose 33% biodiversity by 2050'

'Western Ghats to lose 33% biodiversity by 2050'

A mirror called freedom

A mirror called freedom

Taliban sweep in Afghanistan after US's miscalculations

Taliban sweep in Afghanistan after US's miscalculations

The daunting task of making freedom endure

The daunting task of making freedom endure

 