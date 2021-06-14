Putin calls cyberattack accusation against US farcical

Putin calls accusation of cyberattacks against US 'farcical'

Putin's comments come two days before he is to meet US President Joe Biden in Geneva

AP
AP,
  • Jun 14 2021, 20:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2021, 20:45 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sharply dismissed allegations that his country is carrying out cyberattacks against the United States as baseless.

Putin's comments in an interview aired on NBC on Monday come two days before he is to meet US President Joe Biden in Geneva and underline the tensions between the two countries.

“Where is the evidence? Where is proof? It's becoming farcical,” Putin said.

“We have been accused of all kinds of things — election interference, cyberattacks and so on and so forth — and not once, not once, not one time, did they bother to produce any kind of evidence or proof, just unfounded accusations.”

In April, the United States announced the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats and new sanctions connected to the hacking of the SolarWinds information technology company. 

