Positive trend in military operation in Ukraine: Putin

Putin says positive dynamic in military operation in Ukraine

Russia said on Friday that its forces had taken control of Soledar in eastern Ukraine, in what would be a rare success for Moscow after months of battlefield reverses

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 15 2023, 18:01 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2023, 18:01 ist
After the West imposed the most severe sanctions in modern history over the war in Ukraine, Russia's economy has shown remarkable resilience but the world's biggest producer of natural resources is now turning increasingly towards China. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the special military operation was showing a positive trend and that he hoped Russian soldiers would deliver further gains after Soledar.

"The dynamic is positive," Putin told Rossiya 1 state television. "Everything is developing within the framework of the plan of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff."

"And I hope that our fighters will please us even more with the results of their combat," Putin said.

Russia said on Friday that its forces had taken control of Soledar in eastern Ukraine, in what would be a rare success for Moscow after months of battlefield reverses.

After the West imposed the most severe sanctions in modern history over the war in Ukraine, Russia's economy has shown remarkable resilience but the world's biggest producer of natural resources is now turning increasingly towards China.

Also Read | Russia says it launched missile strikes against Ukraine on January 14

"The situation in the economy is stable," Putin said. "Much better than not only what our opponents predicted but also what we forecast."

Putin said unemployment was a key indicator.

"Unemployment is at a historic low. Inflation is lower than expected and has, importantly, a downward trend."

Russia's economy contracted in 2022 under the weight of sanctions, but way less than most economists forecast. The $2.14 trillion economy is forecast by the Russian government to contract by 0.8 per cent in 2023.

Russia's 2023 budget is based on a Urals blend price of around $70.1 a barrel, though Russia's main blend is currently trading at below $50 a barrel.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia
Ukraine
World news
Vladimir Putin

What's Brewing

Alphonse Kurien: Helping thousands in need of blood...

Alphonse Kurien: Helping thousands in need of blood...

AI, do my homework! ChatGPT pits teachers against tech

AI, do my homework! ChatGPT pits teachers against tech

Indian Army to get 'mixed martial arts' training

Indian Army to get 'mixed martial arts' training

USA's R'Bonney Gabriel crowned Miss Universe 2022

USA's R'Bonney Gabriel crowned Miss Universe 2022

DH Toon | Guv rolls out BJP's Tamil Nadu outreach

DH Toon | Guv rolls out BJP's Tamil Nadu outreach

Markets come alive as Sankranthi buyers return

Markets come alive as Sankranthi buyers return

 