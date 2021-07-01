Foreign IT firms may now have to open offices in Russia

Putin signs law forcing foreign IT firms to open offices in Russia

Russia is keen to strengthen control of the internet and reduce its dependence on foreign companies and countries

  • Jul 01 2021, 15:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2021, 15:35 ist
President Vladimir Putin. Credit: Reuters Photo

President Vladimir Putin has signed a law obliging foreign IT firms to open offices on Russian territory, a document published by the government on Thursday showed, the latest move by Moscow to exert greater control over Big Tech.

Russia is keen to strengthen control of the internet and reduce its dependence on foreign companies and countries.

Read | Issues like responsibility and accountability of Big Tech must be debated: Jaishankar

Moscow has fined IT firms for failing to delete content it says is illegal, slowing down the speed of Twitter as punishment, and on Wednesday opened a new case against Google for breaching personal data legislation.

