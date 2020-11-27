Russia, India to produce coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V

Russia agrees to produce over 100 million coronavirus vaccine doses of Sputnik V in India

Dr Reddy's Laboratories are conducting phase II-III trials of Sptunik V in India

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Nov 27 2020, 11:53 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2020, 11:53 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Russia's sovereign wealth fund and Indian pharmaceutical company Hetero have agreed to produce over 100 million doses per year in India of the Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19, according to a statement on the Sputnik V Twitter account on Friday.

Hetero and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which has been backing the vaccine and marketing it globally, plan to start production of Sputnik V in India at the beginning of 2021, the statement said.

Phase II-III trials are ongoing in India, the statement said. Drugmaker Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd has said it expects late-stage trials to be completed by as early as March 2021.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus vaccine
Sputnik V
India
Russia

What's Brewing

Remembering Bruce Lee: A cultural icon

Remembering Bruce Lee: A cultural icon

Ishant Sharma ruled out of Australia Test series

Ishant Sharma ruled out of Australia Test series

DH Toon | RIP Maradona, 'the most human of Gods'

DH Toon | RIP Maradona, 'the most human of Gods'

Slow or a big spurt? How to grow a ferocious dinosaur

Slow or a big spurt? How to grow a ferocious dinosaur

 