Russia fines Wikipedia owner $36,854 for failing to delete Azov battalion content

A Russian court on Tuesday fined the Wikimedia Foundation, which owns Wikipedia, 3 million roubles ($36,854) for refusing to delete an article on Ukraine's Azov battalion, the Interfax news agency reported.
Wikimedia could not immediately be reached for comment. It has previously said information that Russian authorities complained about was well-sourced and in line with Wikipedia standards.
($1 = 81.4025 roubles).
