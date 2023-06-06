Azov battalion content: Russia fines Wikipedia owner

Russia fines Wikipedia owner $36,854 for failing to delete Azov battalion content

Wikimedia Foundation could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Jun 06 2023, 15:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2023, 16:24 ist
Representational image: Credit: iStock Photo

A Russian court on Tuesday fined the Wikimedia Foundation, which owns Wikipedia, 3 million roubles ($36,854) for refusing to delete an article on Ukraine's Azov battalion, the Interfax news agency reported.

Wikimedia could not immediately be reached for comment. It has previously said information that Russian authorities complained about was well-sourced and in line with Wikipedia standards.

($1 = 81.4025 roubles).

