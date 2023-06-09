Heavy fighting in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia: Russia

Russia reports heavy fighting in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine

Russia said Ukraine began a major offensive on Sunday morning

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Jun 09 2023, 13:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2023, 16:30 ist
Ukrainian servicemen of the 3rd Assault Brigade move at their position on the front line in Donetsk region. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russia's army on Friday reported heavy fighting in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine, saying over 21 Ukrainian tanks had been destroyed in battles across key sections of the front line. A spokesman for Russia's Vostok group of forces said 13 Ukrainian tanks were destroyed in battles in the Zaporizhzhia region and eight in the Donetsk region. It reported artillery, drone and infantry battles.

Also Read | US readies new $2 billion Ukraine air defense package: Report

Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield claims. Russian military bloggers said there were intense battles on the Zaporizhzhia front near the city of Orikhiv as Ukraine sought to pierce Russian defences and drive a wedge through Russian forces.

Russia said Ukraine began a major offensive on Sunday morning, first in southern Donetsk, but Moscow said its forces repelled the attacks. Ukraine accused Moscow of spreading lies.

