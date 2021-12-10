Russia says UK ruling on Assange extradition 'shameful'

Russia's foreign ministry on Friday slammed as "shameful" a UK court ruling that will allow the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States.
"This is a shameful verdict in a political case against a journalist and public figure -- another manifestation of the cannibalistic worldview of the Anglo-saxon alliance," ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram.
Check out latest videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Jr NTR opens up on playing Komaram Bheem in 'RRR'
'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' fails to meet expectations
Five things to know about James Webb Space Telescope
Father time: Pakistan's lonely clock collector
First pics of Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal's wedding
Ganguly tells why Rohit replaced Kohli as ODI skipper
Astronomers spot planet 10 times bigger than Jupiter
Prabhas tops UK newspaper's South Asian celebrity list