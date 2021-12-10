Russia says UK ruling on Assange extradition 'shameful'

Russia says UK ruling on Assange extradition 'shameful'

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Dec 10 2021, 17:56 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2021, 17:56 ist
Stella Morris, partner of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, speaks to media outside the Royal Courts of Justice following the appeal against Assange's extradition in London, Britain December 10, 2021. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russia's foreign ministry on Friday slammed as "shameful" a UK court ruling that will allow the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States.

"This is a shameful verdict in a political case against a journalist and public figure -- another manifestation of the cannibalistic worldview of the Anglo-saxon alliance," ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram.

