Russia-Ukraine crisis: Putin wants to try and de-militarise and 'de-Nazify' Ukraine

Ukraine's parliament imposed a national state of emergency on Wednesday aimed at helping to forge a response to the threat of a Russian invasion. The measure was overwhelmingly approved on the same day that Moscow began to evacuate its Kyiv embassy and Washington stepped up its warnings about the chances of an all-out Russian attack. Stay tuned for more updates.
Clashes between Russian, Ukrainian forces 'just a matter of tome,' says Putin
Putin says Ukraine operation aims to protect people
Putin says further NATO expansion and use of Ukraine's territory unacceptable
BREAKING | Russia's Vladimir Putin announces a "military operation"in Ukraine and has askedUkraine military to "lay down its arms".UN chief has told Putin to "stop your troops from attacking Ukraine".
"It is the responsibility of every responsible country to voice objection to Russia's actions in Ukraine," US State Department on Pakistan PM Imran Khan's visit to Moscow (Russia)
UN Security Council to vote on resolution condemning Russia
The United States and Albania will soon submit their draft resolution to the United Nations Security Council, seeking to condemn Russia for its recent Ukraine actions, diplomatic sources said Wednesday.
Ukraine's parliament approves state of emergency
Moscow-Kiev tensions largest security crisis since World War II: Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine