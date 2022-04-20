Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Marine in Mariupol says 'maybe facing our last days, if not hours'

Ukraine has received fighter planes and aircraft parts to bolster its air force in the face of Russia's invasion, the Pentagon said Tuesday, declining to specify the number of aircraft or their origin. Meanwhile, Ukraine told the IAEA that direct communications had been restored between the Chornobyl nuclear power plant and the state atomic power regulator. Stay tuned for live updates.
Local residents carry belongings past a destroyed building in Mariupol
Photo Credit:Reuters
Marine in besieged Mariupol says 'maybe facing our last days, if not hours'
Russia tycoon denounces Kremlin's 'massacre' in Ukraine
Russian tycoon Oleg Tinkov on Tuesday denounced Moscow's "massacre" in pro-Western Ukraine and urged the West to help end "this insane war".
IAEA says Chornobyl nuclear plant has reestablished ties with state regulator
Ukraine told the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Tuesday that direct communications had been restored between the Chornobyl nuclear power plant and the state atomic power regulator after Russian troops left the facility, the IAEA said.
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said the development was "very good news," adding he would lead a team of experts to the plant later this month to carry out a series of assessments.
Russian forces occupied the defunct power station soon after invading Ukraine but left on March 31, the IAEA said. - Reuters.
Ukraine receives fighter planes, parts to bolster air force: Pentagon
Ukraine has received fighter planes and aircraft parts to bolster its air force in the face of Russia's invasion, the Pentagon said Tuesday, declining to specify the number of aircraft or their origin.
The announcement comes a week after US President Joe Biden unveiled an $800 million military aid package for Kyiv, including heavier equipment such as howitzers, as fighting escalates in eastern Ukraine. - AFP.