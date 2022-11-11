Russian missile strike kills six in Ukraine's Mykolaiv

Russian missile strike kills six in Ukraine's Mykolaiv

Photographs posted by Senkevych showed a gaping hole in the multi-storey building and emergency workers combing through a mound of rubble

Reuters
Reuters, Kyiv,
  • Nov 11 2022, 16:06 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2022, 16:06 ist
Rescuers work at a site of a residential building heavily damaged by a Russian missile attack, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Mykolaiv. Credit: Reuters Photo

Six people were killed in a Russian missile attack on an apartment building in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv early on Friday, Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said.

Rescuers were digging through the debris for survivors, Senkevych wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

A Reuters reporter in the area heard three impacts, the first at around 3:00 am (0100 GMT).

Also Read — As Russia pulls out of key city of Kherson, here's what it means for the conflict

Photographs posted by Senkevych showed a gaping hole in the multi-storey building and emergency workers combing through a mound of rubble.

Ukrainian forces are steadily advancing further south towards the nearby city of Kherson, from which Russia has said its forces are withdrawing after occupying it since March.

Officials in Kyiv say their troops have reclaimed dozens of settlements in the area.

In an interview with Reuters on Thursday, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said it would take at least a week for Russian troops to leave Kherson. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia
Ukraine
World news

What's Brewing

Drone taxi takes first flight amid air traffic in Paris

Drone taxi takes first flight amid air traffic in Paris

Preventive cardiology pioneer Lewis Kuller dies at 88

Preventive cardiology pioneer Lewis Kuller dies at 88

CO2 emissions on track to hit all-time high in 2022

CO2 emissions on track to hit all-time high in 2022

DH Toon | What makes a PM?

DH Toon | What makes a PM?

Bengaluru airport's swanky garden-themed Terminal 2

Bengaluru airport's swanky garden-themed Terminal 2

 