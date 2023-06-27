Russian, UAE leaders talk on mutiny attempt on former

Russian, UAE leaders hold talks on mutiny attempt on former

The Emirati leader declared full support for the actions of the Russian leadership.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 27 2023, 02:31 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2023, 02:31 ist
Russian President. Credit: Reuters Photo

Leaders of Russia and the United Arab Emirates held a phone call, the Kremlin said on Monday.

According to the Kremlin, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahayan was interested in hearing an assessment of the situation in Russia in connection with the Wagner group mutiny on June 24.

"Having received comprehensive information, the Emirati leader declared full support for the actions of the Russian leadership."

Russia
World news
UAE

