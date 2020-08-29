Indian-origin Zulu prince conferred with triple degree

S Africa’s only Indian-origin Zulu prince conferred with triple degree honour

PTI
PTI, Johannesburg,
  • Aug 29 2020, 14:02 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2020, 14:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Ishwar Ramlutchman, the only Indian to be adopted as a prince of the Zulu Kingdom, has been conferred with three honorary degrees for his philanthropic initiatives.

Ramlutchman received the triple honour - an honorary doctoral degree in Humanitarianism and Conflict Resolution, an honorary master’s degree in Christian Religious Studies, and an honorary professor’s degree in Humanitarianism and Community Development - from the Los Angeles Development Church and Institute recently.

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini has lauded Ramlutchman.

Zwelithini is the reigning King of the Zulu nation under the Traditional Leadership clause of South Africa's republican Constitution.

“When I adopted Ishwar Ramlutchman, I gave him the name of Mabheka Zulu. The name Mabheka means the one who cares for my people. This was done after his heroic dedication and achievements in serving the poorest of the poor in the Kingdom of the Province of KwaZulu-Natal,” Zwelithini said in a message.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Africa
Education
degree
United States

What's Brewing

Pan-India online event on butterflies in September

Pan-India online event on butterflies in September

The truth behind 'The Simpsons' Trump death prediction

The truth behind 'The Simpsons' Trump death prediction

Traditional delights for Onam

Traditional delights for Onam

Musk's startup unveils pig with computer chip in brain

Musk's startup unveils pig with computer chip in brain

 