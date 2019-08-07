Singapore Foreign Minister mourns Swaraj's demise

Singapore Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on Wednesday remembered former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's "warm friendship" and said that she represented India on the world stage and fought tirelessly for Indian citizens.

Mourning the demise of the senior BJP leader, Balakrishnan tweeted, “I met her countless times, and will always recall her warm friendship and wise counsel. Our hearts are broken by her loss."

“Sushma Swaraj was a wonderful lady, always full of life, as she represented India on the world stage and fought tirelessly for her citizens," wrote the Singapore minister.

Swaraj passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Tuesday night after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 67.