Singapore's health ministry confirms 548 more coronavirus cases

Singapore on Sunday reported 548 new coronavirus cases, majority of them foreign workers living in dormitories, taking the total number of infections in the country to 31,616, the Health Ministry said.

Only three of the new 548 cases were Singapore citizens or permanent residents (foreigners).

COVID-19 Pandemic Tracker: 15 countries with the highest number of coronavirus cases, deaths

The rest 545 patients are all foreign workers living in dormitories, the ministry said.

The total number of infections has gone up to 31,616, it said.

The death toll due to the disease stands at 23, the ministry said, adding that 13,882 patients have recovered so far.

As on Saturday, 711 patients were still in hospital. Eight of them were in critical condition in the intensive care unit, the ministry said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

As many as 16,452 patients are isolated and cared for at community facilities as they have mild symptoms, it said.

Meanwhile, pre-school staff are being actively screened for COVID-19 ahead of re-openings of classes in phases, starting from June 2.

About 15,300 pre-school staff members, or 99 per cent, have tested negative for the virus, the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) said on Saturday.

Pre-schools and early intervention centres are expected to resume classes gradually from June 2, beginning with children at the kindergarten level.

Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

Children in Nursery 1 and 2 will be allowed to return from June 8, while those in infant care and playgroup will be able to return from June 10.

According to the ECDA, they are "midway through" the mass testing exercise and are expected to complete them by the end of the month.

"As infections can be very mild or asymptomatic, the pre-school staff may not be aware that they were unwell. The test, thus, is useful to identify asymptomatic and mild cases ahead of preschool reopening," the ECDA said.