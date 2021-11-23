Six students killed after ferry capsizes in Sri Lanka

Six students killed after ferry capsizes in eastern Sri Lanka

The ferry was travelling from Kurinchakeni to the town of Kinniya along the country's eastern coast

PTI
PTI, Colombo,
  • Nov 23 2021, 16:56 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2021, 16:56 ist
Sri Lankan navy carries a rescue operation near the site of the capsized ferry in Kinniya, east of capital Colombo, Sri Lanka. Credit: Reuters Photo

A ferry with 20 people on board capsized in eastern Sri Lanka on Tuesday, killing at least six students, the Navy said.

Six students drowned while 17 others survived by swimming at Kinniya’s Kurunnankenni village as they were travelling to attend school, the Navy said.

At least 3 more students were among the 17 who survived.

The Navy said it has commenced a dedicated rescue mission to locate the missing persons deploying rescue teams representing Rapid Action Boat Squadron (RABS), Special Boat Squadron (SBS), Marines and Divers and operations are underway to search missing persons, it said.

About 20 people were on board at the time of the accident.

The ferry was travelling from Kurinchakeni to the town of Kinniya along the country's eastern coast. It was in operation due to the construction delays of the new bridge being built in the area, the residents said.

The angry villagers conducted a protest opposite the government secretariat there.

The Naval search operations are underway to find people believed to be missing, the Navy added. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sri Lanka
ferry
capsize
World news

What's Brewing

Exposure to coronaviruses boosts Covid immunity: Study

Exposure to coronaviruses boosts Covid immunity: Study

Can bamboo walls help Uganda hold back floods?

Can bamboo walls help Uganda hold back floods?

FIFA Best Player award: Messi, Ronaldo, Salah listed

FIFA Best Player award: Messi, Ronaldo, Salah listed

Digital touch to libraries in Kodagu

Digital touch to libraries in Kodagu

DH Toon | Elections decide 'tone' of politicians?

DH Toon | Elections decide 'tone' of politicians?

Birthday special: 5 must-watch Naga Chaitanya movies

Birthday special: 5 must-watch Naga Chaitanya movies

 