Small plane makes emergency landing in Russia, 11 trapped

A small Russian passenger plane carrying 16 people carried out a hard landing in a forest of southeastern Siberia on Sunday, injuring several people and trapping others inside in an unknown condition, Russian news agencies reported.
Eleven people were caught in the L-410 aircraft, with five people injured outside, according to Interfax new agency.
According to preliminary reports, there was an equipment failure, which the crew reported before making the emergency landing, Interfax said, citing local emergency services.
