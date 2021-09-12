Plane makes emergency landing in Russia, 11 trapped

Small plane makes emergency landing in Russia, 11 trapped

Eleven people were caught in the L-410 aircraft, with five people injured outside

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Sep 12 2021, 23:04 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2021, 23:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A small Russian passenger plane carrying 16 people carried out a hard landing in a forest of southeastern Siberia on Sunday, injuring several people and trapping others inside in an unknown condition, Russian news agencies reported.

Eleven people were caught in the L-410 aircraft, with five people injured outside, according to Interfax new agency.

According to preliminary reports, there was an equipment failure, which the crew reported before making the emergency landing, Interfax said, citing local emergency services.

Russia
Emergency landing
World news
Siberia

