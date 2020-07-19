Spanish novelist Juan Marse passes away at 87

Spanish novelist Juan Marse passes away at 87

AP
AP, Barcelona,
  • Jul 19 2020, 16:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2020, 16:44 ist
Spain´s Queen Sofia, awarded Spanish writer Juan Marse (C) and Spanish King Juan Carlos I pose at the University of Alcala de Henares on April 23, 2009 after attending the Cervantes prize ceremony. Credit: AFP Photo

The literary agency of Juan Marse says the Spanish novelist has died. He was 87.

The Carmen Balcells agency announced his passing on Sunday. It did not give a reason for his death.

Marse was one of Spain's most-respected novelists over the past few decades and the winner of the 2008 Cervantes Prize, the Spanish-speaking world's top literary award.

Marse's most important novel was “Úlitmas tardes on Teresa” (“Last Afternoons with Teresa”) published in 1965. It chronicles the misadventure of a working-class adolescent who tries to win over a girl from the upscale side of Barcelona.

Marse, a native of the city, followed that success with several other novels that form a portrait of the social transformation of Spain during the latter part of the 20th century.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Spanish
novelist

What's Brewing

Bengaluru tattoo parlours bleed red ink as virus rages

Bengaluru tattoo parlours bleed red ink as virus rages

In Sweden, a 'second-hand' mall draws big crowds

In Sweden, a 'second-hand' mall draws big crowds

Coronavirus: Herd immunity with just 10% infections?

Coronavirus: Herd immunity with just 10% infections?

I could've spoken to him one last time: Bennix's sister

I could've spoken to him one last time: Bennix's sister

 