SL Prez Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees as protesters close in

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees as protesters surround residence

'The President was escorted to safety,' a source said, adding that troops fired in the air to prevent angry crowds from overrunning the President's Palace

AFP
AFP,
  • Jul 09 2022, 13:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2022, 13:19 ist
Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Sri Lanka's beleaguered President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his official residence in the capital Saturday, a top defence source told AFP, before television footage showed protesters demanding the leader's resignation storming the compound.

"The President was escorted to safety," the source said, adding that troops fired in the air to prevent angry crowds from overrunning the President's Palace.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gotabaya Rajapaksa
Sri Lanka Crisis
Sri Lanka

What's Brewing

North Korea's Kim holds mass photo session amid Covid

North Korea's Kim holds mass photo session amid Covid

Heritage Varanasi hotel gets featured in Michelin Guide

Heritage Varanasi hotel gets featured in Michelin Guide

Whackyverse | Mahua turns sniper as trollers get hyper

Whackyverse | Mahua turns sniper as trollers get hyper

Raaj Kumar was a versatile genius

Raaj Kumar was a versatile genius

Five fun forgotten games

Five fun forgotten games

‘Shape of You’ goes Carnatic one more time

‘Shape of You’ goes Carnatic one more time

Bengaluru girl designs sets for Hollywood

Bengaluru girl designs sets for Hollywood

From Indira to JFK: World leaders who were assassinated

From Indira to JFK: World leaders who were assassinated

Kerala: Contest to find Malayalam word for transgender

Kerala: Contest to find Malayalam word for transgender

 