Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees as protesters surround residence

Sri Lanka's beleaguered President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his official residence in the capital Saturday, a top defence source told AFP, before television footage showed protesters demanding the leader's resignation storming the compound.
"The President was escorted to safety," the source said, adding that troops fired in the air to prevent angry crowds from overrunning the President's Palace.
