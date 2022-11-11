Strategic bridge near Ukraine's Kherson has collapsed

It was not immediately clear what had caused the bridge's collapse

Reuters
Reuters, Kyiv,
  • Nov 11 2022, 15:11 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2022, 17:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

 The Antonivskiy bridge, the only nearby road crossing from the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson to the Russian-controlled eastern bank of the Dnipro River, has collapsed, Ukraine's public broadcaster quoted local residents as saying on Friday.

The Suspilne broadcaster published a photograph showing whole sections of the bridge missing. The next road crossing across the Dnipro is more than 70 km (43 miles) from Kherson city.

It was not immediately clear what had caused the bridge's collapse. Russia announced on Wednesday it was retreating from the west bank of the Dnipro River to the other side. 

Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis
World news

