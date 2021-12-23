Suicide bomber killed at Kabul passport office gate; many injured in blast

Suicide bomber killed at Kabul passport office gate

Reuters, Kabul,
  • Dec 23 2021, 14:22 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2021, 15:00 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A suicide bomber was killed at the gate of a passport office in the Afghan capital Kabul on Thursday, a government spokesman said, and several people were injured in the blast, according to unconfirmed reports.

A spokesman for Afghanistan's interior ministry said the attacker was shot and killed while trying to enter the passport office premises.

One member of the Taliban who was a witness told Reuters that multiple people were injured, and the building and streets around the area were locked down by Taliban security forces.

Large crowds of Afghans have been thronging outside the passport office in a bid to get travel documents in recent days as the service was restarted after weeks of suspension.

Officials said that Thursdays are reserved as a special day for Taliban officials to visit the passport office to make travel documents.

World news
Afghanistan
Kabul
Bomb Blast

