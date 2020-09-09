Suicide bomber kills 3, including a child, in Mogadishu

3 die, including a child, in Mogadishu suicide bombing

AP
AP, Mogadishu,
  • Sep 09 2020, 23:00 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2020, 23:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

A Somali official says a suicide bomber killed at least three civilians, including a young boy, at a restaurant in Somalia's capital Wednesday evening.

Ismail Mukhtar, the spokesman for Somalia's information ministry, told The Associated Press that seven other people were injured when the bomber detonated a suicide vest outside the restaurant near a security checkpoint close to the Presidential palace in Mogadishu.

Ambulance sirens could be heard as police officers sealed off the area, according to Col Ahmed Aden, a police officer.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. However, the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group often carries out such attacks.

Mogadishu
Somalia
suicide bomber

