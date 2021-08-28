Taliban condemn US drone attack against IS militants

Taliban condemn US drone attack, prepare to set up new Afghan government

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 28 2021, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2021, 22:26 ist
Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Majid. Credit: AFP Photo

The Taliban condemned on Saturday a US drone strike against Islamic State militants following Thursday's suicide attack outside Kabul airport, with a spokesman describing the operation as a "clear attack on Afghan territory".

Zabihullah Mujahid said the Taliban expected to take full control of Kabul airport very shortly, once US forces leave, and would announce a full cabinet in the coming days.

Also Read | Pentagon says drone strike killed 2 'high profile' ISIS targets in Afghanistan

He said officials had already been appointed to run key institutions including the ministries of public health and education and the central bank. He also said he expected the serious economic turbulence which has hit the afghani currency to ease soon.

Taliban
Afghanistan
United States
World news

