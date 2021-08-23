Taliban name acting head of central bank

Taliban name acting head of central bank as economic turmoil grows

Haji Mohammad Idris was named as acting governor of the central bank to help bring order to a war-crippled economy

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 23 2021, 17:41 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2021, 17:41 ist
Members of Taliban forces keep watch at a check point in Kabul. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Taliban have appointed an acting head of the Afghanistan central bank to help ease growing economic turmoil, more than a week after the Islamist movement seized the capital Kabul, a statement said on Monday.

Haji Mohammad Idris was named as acting governor of the central bank to help bring order to a war-crippled economy, which has been adrift for more than a week with banks closed and many government offices empty.

He was expected to help organise institutions and address the economic issues facing the population, a statement from Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Taliban
Afghanistan
Economy
World news

What's Brewing

Mercedes-Benz launches AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe

Mercedes-Benz launches AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe

The art of the deal: US envoy behind Taliban's return

The art of the deal: US envoy behind Taliban's return

Bitcoin jumps above $50,000 for first time since May

Bitcoin jumps above $50,000 for first time since May

Health insurance: What is waiting, survival period?

Health insurance: What is waiting, survival period?

The ethnic mosaic of Afghanistan

The ethnic mosaic of Afghanistan

 