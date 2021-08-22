Taliban to meet former governors, aim to ensure safety

Taliban to meet former governors, aim to ensure safety, security

Reuters
Reuters, Kabul,
  • Aug 22 2021, 15:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2021, 15:00 ist
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

Taliban commanders are set to meet former governors and bureaucrats in more than 20 of Afghanistan's 34 provinces over the next few days to ensure their safety and seek cooperation, an official of the Islamist movement said on Sunday.

"We are not forcing any former government official to join or prove their allegiance to us, they have a right to leave the country if they would like," the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told Reuters.

Follow live Afghanistan news updates here

The Taliban's swift takeover of Afghanistan has sparked fear of reprisals and a return to the harsh version of Islamic law the Sunni Muslim group exercised when it was in power two decades ago.

Crowds have grown at the airport in the capital Kabul each day over the past week, hindering operations as the United States and other nations attempt to evacuate thousands of their diplomats and civilians as well as numerous Afghans.

"We are seeking complete clarity on foreign forces' exit plan," the Taliban official added. "Managing chaos outside Kabul airport is a complex task."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Afghanistan
Taliban
World news

What's Brewing

Rakshabandhan 2021: 4 sibling duos in Indian politics

Rakshabandhan 2021: 4 sibling duos in Indian politics

Bridge, standing crops damaged in Ladakh flash floods

Bridge, standing crops damaged in Ladakh flash floods

Tagore's message of communal harmony with a Rakhi

Tagore's message of communal harmony with a Rakhi

Plant-eating dinosaurs that roamed Aus 110 mn yrs ago

Plant-eating dinosaurs that roamed Aus 110 mn yrs ago

We’re all exhausted but are you experiencing a burnout?

We’re all exhausted but are you experiencing a burnout?

A guide to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

A guide to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

A look at Chiranjeevi's upcoming movies

A look at Chiranjeevi's upcoming movies

The acid test

The acid test

Shadow over the spotlight

Shadow over the spotlight

Uttar Pradesh Elections: A divided Opposition

Uttar Pradesh Elections: A divided Opposition

 