Thai parliament voids nomination of Pita for PM contest

Thailand parliament voids nomination of Move Forward leader Pita for PM contest

Pita was seeking to contest a second legislative vote on the premiership after failing to win the backing of the bicameral parliament last week.

Reuters
Reuters, Bangkok,
  • Jul 19 2023, 16:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2023, 16:01 ist
Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the Move Forward Party. Credit: Reuters Photo

Thailand's parliament voted in favour on Wednesday of voiding the prime ministerial nomination of Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat, after political rivals challenged the use of a rule under which he was put forward as a candidate.

Thailand
Parliament
World news
nomination

