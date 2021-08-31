'This victory belongs to us all': Taliban spokesman

'This victory belongs to us all': Taliban spokesman after US withdrawal

AFP
AFP, Kabul,
  • Aug 31 2021, 10:40 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2021, 10:40 ist
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid (C) speaks to the media at the airport in Kabul. Credit: AFP Photo

The Taliban's top spokesman congratulated Afghans on their victory on Tuesday, hours after the last US troops left the country following 20 years of military intervention.

"Congratulations to Afghanistan... this victory belongs to us all," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said from the runway of Kabul airport.

"We want to have good relations with the US and the world. We welcome good diplomatic relations with them all," he added.

