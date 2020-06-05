Three dead, seven wounded in China supermarket stabbing

AFP
AFP, Beijing,
  Jun 05 2020, 10:03 ist
The attacker, reportedly a 50-year-old security guard at the school, was apprehended. (Credit: iStockPhoto)

Three people were killed and seven wounded in a stabbing spree at a supermarket in rural southeast China, police said Friday.

The suspected attacker, a 35-year-old man, was arrested shortly after the incident late Thursday in Fujian province, they said in a statement, without specifying the kind of weapon used.

The injured were in stable condition in hospital, they added.

The attack came hours after 39 pupils and staff were wounded in a knife attack at a rural primary school in south China's Guangxi region.

The attacker, reportedly a 50-year-old security guard at the school, was apprehended.

Violent knife crime is not uncommon in China, where firearms are strictly controlled, with a number of similar attacks at schools in recent years.

