Three US states proclaim August 15 as India's Independence Day

3 US states declare August 15 India's Independence Day

The governors of the three states—Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire—paid tribute to India's growth as a nation over the past seven decades

PTI
PTI, Washington,
  • Aug 16 2022, 14:38 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2022, 14:38 ist
Credit: IANS Photo

Three US States - Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire - have proclaimed August 15 as India's Independence Day.

Proclaiming August 15 as India Day, Massachusetts Governor C Baker said a youthful country celebrating its 76th Independence Day, modern India has shown an unsurpassed growth in education, health, agriculture, and technology since its independence.

Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee proclaimed August 15, as “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav 76th Independence Day of Bharat (India)” in the state and encouraged all residents to join him in recognising the importance of this day.

“The Bhartiya heritage, culture, traditions, and values provide invaluable solutions to many of life's problems and often serve as a source of inspiration, reflection, and contemplation for the millions of individuals who look to the teachings of Bhartiya ancient knowledge, such as Yoga and Ayurveda for guidance,” he wrote in the proclamation.

New Hampshire Governor Christopher T Sununu said that India is a composite civilisation, a nation unique as a cultural mosaic of people embracing a prodigious diversity of ethnic groups, religions, languages, customs, traditions, clothing, manners, food habits, climatic conditions, and natural resources, and yet presenting an underlying unity.

“India has the largest diaspora in the world, with around 32 million Indians living in other countries, and over 5 million Indian immigrants residing in the United States, who contribute greatly to the social, economic, and civic health of the nation,” the New Hampshire Governor wrote in his proclamation. Earlier this month, the Texas Governor also issued a proclamation to celebrate India’s Independence Day.

United States
India
Independence Day
India@75
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
India News
World news

