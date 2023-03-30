Transferring Escobar's hippos to cost $3.5 million

Transferring Pablo Escobar's hippos to cost $3.5 million

The cocaine baron brought a small number of the African beasts to Colombia in the late 1980s

AFP
AFP, Bogotá,
  • Mar 30 2023, 11:40 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2023, 12:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Colombia said Wednesday it was making progress on the transfer of 70 hippos to overseas sanctuaries, but mitigating the havoc caused by this unusual legacy of deceased druglord Pablo Escobar carries a hefty price tag: $3.5 million.

The cocaine baron brought a small number of the African beasts to Colombia in the late 1980s. But after his death in 1993 the animals were left to roam freely in a hot, marshy area of Antioquia department, where environmental authorities have been helpless to curb their numbers which now stand at 150 animals.

Authorities said they plan to capture and move nearly half of the hippopotamuses in the coming months, with 10 bound for the Ostok Sanctuary in northern Mexico and 60 destined for an as-yet unnamed facility in India.

Also Read | Hippopotamus attacks curator, security guard at Vadodara zoo

"The whole operation should cost around $3.5 million," Ernesto Zazueta, owner of the Ostok Sanctuary, told reporters.

He and governor Anibel Gaviria, of the Colombian region that is home to the hippos, say they plan to lure the animals with bait into pens where they will remain confined before being put in special crates for the transfer.

Colombia had tried a sterilisation program to control the population, but it failed.

The environment ministry declared the hippos an invasive species last year, which opened the door to an eventual cull.

But the hippo transfer plan is seen as a life-saving measure.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pablo Escobar
World news
Colombia

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Covid during pregnancy may up obesity risk in kids'

'Covid during pregnancy may up obesity risk in kids'

Toys and tales helping Ukraine kids process war trauma

Toys and tales helping Ukraine kids process war trauma

Weapons to wasabi: Russian jihadist runs Syrian diner

Weapons to wasabi: Russian jihadist runs Syrian diner

From bricks to flips: 50 years of mobile phones

From bricks to flips: 50 years of mobile phones

Musk calls for AI pause, citing ‘risk to society'

Musk calls for AI pause, citing ‘risk to society'

Startup makes extinct mammoth meatball

Startup makes extinct mammoth meatball

Cheetah brought from Namibia gives birth to four cubs

Cheetah brought from Namibia gives birth to four cubs

 