Tropical Storm Kevin advances over eastern Pacific

Tropical Storm Kevin advances over eastern Pacific

Wind shear was restraining the storm from strengthening significantly and it was no longer forecast to reach hurricane status

AP
AP, Mexico City,
  • Aug 09 2021, 21:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2021, 21:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Tropical Storm Kevin continued its advance over the open eastern Pacific on Monday, and forecasters said it was no direct threat to land.

The US National Hurricane Center said the storm had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph) and was centered about 445 miles (720 kilometers) south-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula. It was heading to the west-northwest at 8 mph (13 kph).

Wind shear was restraining the storm from strengthening significantly and it was no longer forecast to reach hurricane status.

But the hurricane center said it was kicking up swells affecting the Mexican coast.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

weather
United States
Tropical Storm

What's Brewing

Citrus and fruity: Nagaland coffee brews hope on hills

Citrus and fruity: Nagaland coffee brews hope on hills

China's wandering elephants may finally be heading home

China's wandering elephants may finally be heading home

8-yr-old Hindu boy charged with blashphemy in Pakistan

8-yr-old Hindu boy charged with blashphemy in Pakistan

Will Prithviraj's 'Kuruthi' live up to expectations?

Will Prithviraj's 'Kuruthi' live up to expectations?

Want to know what it's like on Mars? NASA to the rescue

Want to know what it's like on Mars? NASA to the rescue

5 bitter football 'break-ups' akin to Messi and Barca's

5 bitter football 'break-ups' akin to Messi and Barca's

Can a nation be both 16th and 44th in Olympic medals?

Can a nation be both 16th and 44th in Olympic medals?

 