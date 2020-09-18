Trump says his administration spoke to Walmart, Oracle about TikTok

Admin discussed TikTok with Walmart, Oracle, says Trump

Donald Trump said on Thursday his administration had spoken to Walmart Inc and Oracle Corp about the video app TikTok. Credit: Reuters

US President Donald Trump said his administration had spoken to Walmart Inc and Oracle Corp on Thursday about TikTok, but that not much had changed about a deal for the Chinese-owned short video app.

"We're making a decision. We spoke today to Walmart, Oracle. I guess Microsoft is still involved," Trump told reporters at the White House before leaving for a visit to Wisconsin.

Oracle 'very close' to deal on TikTok: Trump

"We'll make a decision, but nothing much has changed. We'll make a decision soon."

The Chinese company ByteDance, which owns TikTok, is racing to clinch a deal with the White House that would stave off a U.S. ban on TikTok that Trump has threatened could happen as early as next week.

