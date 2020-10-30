Trump conveys solidarity for France over church attack

Trump says 'our hearts' with France over church attack, urges 'stop' to attacks

AFP
AFP,
  • Oct 30 2020, 00:39 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2020, 00:39 ist
US President Donald Trump. Credit: Reuters Photo

US President Donald Trump on Thursday expressed solidarity with France after a knife assault in a Nice church killed three people, demanding a halt to terrorist attacks.

"Our hearts are with the people of France. America stands with our oldest Ally in this fight," he tweeted. "These Radical Islamic terrorist attacks must stop immediately. No country, France or otherwise can long put up with it!"

