Trump speaks with Israeli PM Netanyahu about Iran

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and American president Trump spoke about Iran and other issues said the White House in a statement

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Dec 02 2019, 09:14am ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2019, 09:27am ist

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke on Sunday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about Iran and other issues, the White House said in a brief statement.

"The leaders discussed the threat from Iran, as well as other critical bilateral and regional issues," the White House said in an email statement.

Relations between Iran and the United States have worsened since last year when Trump pulled out of Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and reimposed sanctions on the country.

