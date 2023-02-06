Turkey quake tremors felt as far away as Greenland

'The large earthquakes in Turkey were clearly registered on the seismographs in Denmark and Greenland,' a seismologist said

AFP
AFP, Copenhagen,
  • Feb 06 2023, 19:25 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2023, 19:25 ist
Rescue workers search for survivors under the rubble following an earthquake in Turkey. Credit: Reuters Photo

Tremors from the powerful earthquake that rocked Turkey and neighbouring Syria on Monday were felt as far away as Greenland, the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland said.

"The large earthquakes in Turkey were clearly registered on the seismographs in Denmark and Greenland", seismologist Tine Larsen told AFP.

