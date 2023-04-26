UK has evacuated 200-300 Britons from Sudan: Braverman

UK has evacuated 200-300 Britons from Sudan: Suella Braverman

A passenger plane belonging to Britain's Royal Air Force with about 40 civilians on board landed on the island of Cyprus on Tuesday

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Apr 26 2023, 12:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2023, 12:40 ist
Evacuees from Sudan board a bus after disembarking from a British Royal Air Force military transport at Larnaca airport in Cyprus. Credit: AFP Photo

Britain has evacuated 200-300 of its citizens from conflict-ridden Sudan, interior minister Suella Braverman said on Wednesday, adding that an "extensive operation" was underway to help Britons stranded in the North African country.

"We expect there to be approximately 200-300 people who have been relocated from Sudan in the last few flights, but we are now commencing an extensive operation," Braverman told Sky News.

A passenger plane belonging to Britain's Royal Air Force with about 40 civilians on board landed on the island of Cyprus on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Cyprus's foreign ministry said late evening.

Britain began a large-scale evacuation of its citizens on Tuesday, following other nations in pulling people out of Sudan where violent clashes between the army and a paramilitary group called Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have killed hundreds of people and stranded foreigners.

The government has estimated that around 4,000 Britons were stuck in Sudan. 

