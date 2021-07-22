UK sanctions man who spent $275,000 on MJ 'Bad' glove

UK sanctions individual who spent $275,000 on Michael Jackson 'Bad' glove

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced new sanctions against five individuals involved in serious corruption

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jul 22 2021, 18:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2021, 18:20 ist
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Credit: Reuters file photo

Britain on Thursday sanctioned five people, one of whom spent millions of misappropriated funds on mansions, private jets and a $275,000 glove that Michael Jackson wore during the "Bad" tour.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced new sanctions against five individuals involved in serious corruption in Equatorial Guinea, Zimbabwe, Venezuela and Iraq.

"One of those designated spent millions of misappropriated funds on mansions, private jets and a $275,000 glove that Michael Jackson wore on his “Bad” tour, another ruthlessly exploited public food programmes in Venezuela," Britain's foreign ministry said.

United Kingdom
Sanctions

