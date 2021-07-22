UK sanctions individual who spent $275,000 on Michael Jackson 'Bad' glove

Britain on Thursday sanctioned five people, one of whom spent millions of misappropriated funds on mansions, private jets and a $275,000 glove that Michael Jackson wore during the "Bad" tour.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced new sanctions against five individuals involved in serious corruption in Equatorial Guinea, Zimbabwe, Venezuela and Iraq.

"One of those designated spent millions of misappropriated funds on mansions, private jets and a $275,000 glove that Michael Jackson wore on his “Bad” tour, another ruthlessly exploited public food programmes in Venezuela," Britain's foreign ministry said.