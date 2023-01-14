UK sanctions Iran's Prosecutor General after Akbari's execution

UK sanctions Iran's Prosecutor General over execution

Sanctioning him today underlines our disgust at Alireza Akbari's execution, said British foreign minister James Cleverly

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jan 14 2023, 20:31 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2023, 20:31 ist
Alireza Akbari. Credit: AFP Photo

British foreign minister James Cleverly said on Saturday Britain had imposed sanctions on Iran's Prosecutor General after the execution of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari.

"Sanctioning him today underlines our disgust at Alireza Akbari's execution," Cleverly said on Twitter. "The Prosecutor General is at the heart of Iran's use of the death penalty. We're holding the regime to account for its appalling human rights violations." 

