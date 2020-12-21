UK to expedite drug trials after Brexit

Companies that promise to treat unmet medical needs will be offered help through the development process

Drugmakers will be offered fast-tracked approvals for innovative medicines in the UK, in an effort to attract investments from life sciences companies after Brexit, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Companies that promise to treat unmet medical needs will be offered help through the development process, including manufacturing, the newspaper said, citing three people familiar with the matter.

Companies are set to be offered the same rolling review of data that expedited approval of the Pfizer and BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine under the so-called Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway, the FT reported.

