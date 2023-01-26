Ukraine downed 47 of 55 missiles during Russian attack

Ukraine downed 47 out of 55 Russian missiles, says top general

Moscow used the Kh-47 Kinzhal hypersonic missile, among other models, General Valery Zaluzhny said on his Telegram channel

  Jan 26 2023, 18:18 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2023, 18:43 ist

Ukrainian air defences shot down 47 of the 55 missiles Russian forced fired at Ukraine, the country's top general said on Thursday.

Moscow used the Kh-47 Kinzhal hypersonic missile, among other models, General Valery Zaluzhny said on his Telegram channel. Twenty of the incoming missiles were shot down around the area of the capital Kyiv, he added.

"The goal of the Russians remains unchanged: psychological pressure on Ukrainians and the destruction of critical infrastructure," he wrote. "But we cannot be broken!" 

