Ukraine evacuates more from besieged east

Those who remain say they are either too old, don't know where to go or don't want to leave their homes unattended

AP
AP, Kyiv,
  • Apr 30 2022, 22:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2022, 22:39 ist
A Ukrainian woman sits on a bus after being evacuated from the frontline city of Lyman, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Slovyansk, Donetsk region. Credit: Reuters Photo

Ukraine evacuated more people Saturday in the eastern town of Lyman in the fiercely fought-over region of Donetsk, where at least half the residents have fled Russian shelling since the start of the war.

About 20 mostly elderly people boarded a minivan amid the sounds of outgoing artillery and explosions in the distance. All the shops in the almost-empty town were closed and those who decided to remain relied on aid distributed by groups including the Ukrainian Red Cross.

Those who remain say they are either too old, don't know where to go or don't want to leave their homes unattended. They seek shelter in their basements whenever the shelling starts.

Meanwhile, in Dobropillya, further to the west, two airstrikes hit the town on Saturday, damaging buildings and slightly injuring seven people including three children, according to authorities.

