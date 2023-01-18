Ukraine minister among 16 killed in chopper crash near Kyiv

Sixteen people, including two children and Ukraine's interior minister, were killed when a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten outside the capital Kyiv, officials said Wednesday.
"In total, 16 people are currently known to have died," the head of national police, Igor Klymenko, said. Among the dead are several top officials of the interior ministry including Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky, he said.
