Ukraine ready to hold special talks with Russia in Mariupol

Ukraine is ready to hold a "special round of negotiations" with Russia in the besieged city of Mariupol without any conditions, negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted on Wednesday.
He said the talks could be "one on one. Two on two. To save our guys, (the far right) Azov (battalion), military, civilians, children, the living and the wounded".
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Obama takes on a new role: Fighting disinformation
Social modelling for pandemics needs 'social' emphasis
Pollard announces retirement from international cricket
'Quockerwodger': Shashi Tharoor's latest head-scratcher
'Tulsi-bhai': Modi gives WHO chief Gujarati name
Netflix aims to curtail password sharing, considers ads