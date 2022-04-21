Ukraine ready to hold talks with Russia in Mariupol

Ukraine ready to hold special talks with Russia in Mariupol

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 21 2022, 01:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2022, 01:58 ist
Credit: Reuters photo

Ukraine is ready to hold a "special round of negotiations" with Russia in the besieged city of Mariupol without any conditions, negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted on Wednesday.

He said the talks could be "one on one. Two on two. To save our guys, (the far right) Azov (battalion), military, civilians, children, the living and the wounded".

Ukraine
Mariupol
Russia

