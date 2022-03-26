Ukraine's capital announces new 35-hour curfew

A fresh curfew will be imposed on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv from Saturday evening until Monday morning, mayor Vitali Klitschko announced.

"The military command decided to reinforce the curfew. It will start from 8:00 pm Saturday and last until 7:00 am on Monday," he said on Telegram.

He said residents could only "go out to seek shelter if sirens go off" and added that "public transport, shops, pharmacies and petrol pumps will be closed."

Curfew has been imposed several times in Kyiv since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24.

The previous curfew lasted 35 hours between March 21 and 23.

