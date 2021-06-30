Queen Elizabeth to host Merkel at Windsor Castle

UK's Queen Elizabeth to host Merkel at Windsor Castle on Friday

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jun 30 2021, 16:55 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2021, 16:55 ist
Queen Elizabeth. Credit: Reuters Photo

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle during her visit to Britain this week, Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday.

The German leader will meet the 95-year-old British monarch on Friday, the same day as she is to visit Prime Minister Boris Johnson at his Chequers official country residence.

Merkel, who has been chancellor of Europe's biggest economy for the last 16 years but is not running for another term in a September election, is also to visit U.S. President Joe Biden on July 15.

United Kingdom
Germany
Queen Elizabeth II
Angela Merkel

