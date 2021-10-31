UN chief says G20 summit did not fulfill his hopes

UN chief Guterres says G20 summit did not fulfill his hopes

Reuters
Reuters, Rome,
  • Oct 31 2021, 21:40 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2021, 21:48 ist
Antonio Guterres. Credit: Reuters photo

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday a summit of the world's top 20 economies had disappointed him, but hadn't crushed his hopes.

"I leave Rome with my hopes unfulfilled, but at least they are not buried," he wrote on Twitter.

G20 leaders earlier on Sunday agreed on a final statement that urged "meaningful and effective" action to limit global warming but offered few concrete commitments or details on how they would reach goals to limit harmful carbon emissions.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

United Nations
G20
World news
Antonio Guterres

What's Brewing

UK considers the unthinkable: Life after the Queen

UK considers the unthinkable: Life after the Queen

Can exercise reduce students’ desire to drink alcohol?

Can exercise reduce students’ desire to drink alcohol?

India's net-zero pledge a bogus promise

India's net-zero pledge a bogus promise

Into the Metaverse: A collision of crypto and gaming

Into the Metaverse: A collision of crypto and gaming

Organic farming: Tamil Nadu ecologist shows the way

Organic farming: Tamil Nadu ecologist shows the way

In Pics | 'Power Star' Puneeth Rajkumar laid to rest

In Pics | 'Power Star' Puneeth Rajkumar laid to rest

DH Toon | BJP, Congress creating own Dalit vote banks

DH Toon | BJP, Congress creating own Dalit vote banks

DH Toon | Pegasus verdict a warning to State

DH Toon | Pegasus verdict a warning to State

New York 'canners' recycle discarded bottles to survive

New York 'canners' recycle discarded bottles to survive

Climate change: What will wake us up?

Climate change: What will wake us up?

 