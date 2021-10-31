UN chief Guterres says G20 summit did not fulfill his hopes

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday a summit of the world's top 20 economies had disappointed him, but hadn't crushed his hopes.
"I leave Rome with my hopes unfulfilled, but at least they are not buried," he wrote on Twitter.
G20 leaders earlier on Sunday agreed on a final statement that urged "meaningful and effective" action to limit global warming but offered few concrete commitments or details on how they would reach goals to limit harmful carbon emissions.
