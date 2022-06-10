UN warns Sri Lanka could face 'full-blown humanitarian emergency'

The United Nations warned Friday that cash-strapped Sri Lanka's unprecedented economic crisis could develop into a dire humanitarian crisis, with millions already in need of aid.
"We are concerned that this could develop into a full-blown humanitarian emergency, and we are taking action to address that concern," Jens Laerke, spokesman for the UN humanitarian agency OCHA, told reporters.
