Unpaid wages top complaint of Qatar migrant workers: UN

Unpaid wages dominate a growing number of complaints by migrant workers in Qatar, the UN labour agency said Tuesday, less than 20 days before the football World Cup begins.
The International Labour Organization said the number of worker complaints more than doubled in a year to 34,425 with the launch of a new online platform, in a report which called on Qatar to bolster the implementation of reforms launched after criticism of its rights record.
