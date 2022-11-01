Unpaid wages top complaint of Qatar migrant workers: UN

The International Labour Organization said the number of worker complaints more than doubled in a year to 34,425

AFP
AFP, Doha,
  • Nov 01 2022, 11:50 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2022, 11:50 ist
Worker carries bricks in Qatar. Credit: AFP Photo

Unpaid wages dominate a growing number of complaints by migrant workers in Qatar, the UN labour agency said Tuesday, less than 20 days before the football World Cup begins.

The International Labour Organization said the number of worker complaints more than doubled in a year to 34,425 with the launch of a new online platform, in a report which called on Qatar to bolster the implementation of reforms launched after criticism of its rights record.

