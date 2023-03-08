US announces $26 mn in new aid for Rohingya

US announces $26 mn in new aid for Rohingya

The United Nations said Tuesday it needs $876 million to meet the humanitarian needs of the Rohingya in Bangladesh

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Mar 08 2023, 06:32 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2023, 06:32 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

The United States announced on Tuesday $26 million in new humanitarian aid for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh and elsewhere in that region of Asia.

Around one million members of the mostly Muslim Rohingya community live in squalid relief camps in Bangladesh, many after fleeing a 2017 military crackdown in neighboring Myanmar. The onslaught caused one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

Also Read | Fire at Rohingya camp in Bangladesh leaves refugees homeless

"This new funding allows our humanitarian partners to continue providing life-saving assistance to affected communities on both sides of the Burma Bangladesh border," State Department spokesman Ned Price said, using the old name for Myanmar.

He said the new money raises to $2.1 billion the total of US aid provided to the Rohingya people since August 2017.

The United Nations said Tuesday it needs $876 million to meet the humanitarian needs of the Rohingya in Bangladesh, after dwindling donations forced a cut to their food rations.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rohingya
United States
World news

What's Brewing

White House applauds bill that would allow TikTok ban

White House applauds bill that would allow TikTok ban

Happy IWD. But how equitable are we?

Happy IWD. But how equitable are we?

IAF makes history as woman to command combat unit

IAF makes history as woman to command combat unit

Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz by 42 runs

Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz by 42 runs

India to send 20,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan

India to send 20,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan

Dry spell turns forests in Karnataka into tinderbox

Dry spell turns forests in Karnataka into tinderbox

 