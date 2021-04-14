US, Britain, others to hold talks on Afghanistan

US, Britain, France, Germany to hold talks on Afghanistan

The nuclear agreement with Iran is also supposed to be discussed

AFP
AFP, Berlin,
  • Apr 14 2021, 15:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2021, 16:16 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

The foreign ministers of the US, Britain, France and Germany will hold talks Wednesday on Afghanistan, after the United States announced the withdrawal of all its troops from the country by September 11.

"The main focus of the talks is Afghanistan. Other issues to be addressed are current developments at the Ukrainian-Russian border and the nuclear agreement with Iran," the German foreign ministry said in a statement.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Berlin
United States
United Kingdom
Iran
Germany
Afghanistan

What's Brewing

Covid-19 pandemic: Where can you flight right now?

Covid-19 pandemic: Where can you flight right now?

Don't panic: CR after rush at Mumbai railway station

Don't panic: CR after rush at Mumbai railway station

Myanmar activists stage 'bloody' protests against army

Myanmar activists stage 'bloody' protests against army

Maharashtra's Covid restrictions: All you need to know

Maharashtra's Covid restrictions: All you need to know

China-India border tensions 'remain high': US report

China-India border tensions 'remain high': US report

Covid-19 vaccines in India: Where do they stand?

Covid-19 vaccines in India: Where do they stand?

 