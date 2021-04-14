US, Britain, France, Germany to hold talks on Afghanistan

The foreign ministers of the US, Britain, France and Germany will hold talks Wednesday on Afghanistan, after the United States announced the withdrawal of all its troops from the country by September 11.
"The main focus of the talks is Afghanistan. Other issues to be addressed are current developments at the Ukrainian-Russian border and the nuclear agreement with Iran," the German foreign ministry said in a statement.
Covid-19 pandemic: Where can you flight right now?
Don't panic: CR after rush at Mumbai railway station
Myanmar activists stage 'bloody' protests against army
Maharashtra's Covid restrictions: All you need to know
China-India border tensions 'remain high': US report
Covid-19 vaccines in India: Where do they stand?